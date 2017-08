WALTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Public safety officers are sweeping Brandeis University after the school received threats Wednesday.

According to the school, the campus is closed Wednesday to all faculty and non-essential personnel. The university said that residential students were initially taken out to playing fields during the safety sweep.

A later update from the school said on-campus students were moved to a secure indoor location where they were being provided food and drinks.

In light of emailed threats received this morning we have determined to close the Brandeis campus to all faculty and non-essential personnel — Brandeis University (@BrandeisU) August 23, 2017

Buildings will be cleared by public safety personnel so they can be reopened for community members. Students are w/Student Affairs personnel — Brandeis University (@BrandeisU) August 23, 2017

NOTE: Anyone not on campus should stay off campus until further notice. Updates will be on social media & https://t.co/8RQ1sSJbrC. — Brandeis University (@BrandeisU) August 23, 2017