Buyer beware! Newport police seize $700K in suspected counterfeit goods

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Police said they conducted a number of search warrants Tuesday in an attempt to crack down on high-end fake goods.

According to police, hundreds of handbags, purses and jewelry may have been counterfeit and were labeled with high-end brand names like as Louis Vuitton, Tory Bruch and Chanel. In total, police said they seized more than $700K worth of goods from seven Newport businesses, including Be Dazzled, Heaven on Earth, Chez Shell and Vintage to Vogue.

Police said they issued the search warrants following a two month investigation. According to police, the search warrants were for the display with the intent to sell and selling counterfeit goods.

Police said no arrests have been made and that the investigation is still in progress.