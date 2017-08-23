Cape Cod beach closed after shark bites paddleboard

WELLFLEET, Mass. (AP) — A beach on Cape Cod has been closed after a shark bit a paddleboard as a man was standing on it.

Kathy Tevyaw, acting superintendent at the Cape Cod National Seashore, tells the Cape Cod Times that the 69-year-old man was not bitten in Wednesday morning’s incident at Marconi Beach. She says he was in about 3 feet (0.9 meters) of water when it happened.

Confirmed bite by a shark on a paddleboard. No shark injury to paddler. Seashore staff and scientists investigating. No swimming. NPS photo pic.twitter.com/I1K9V4NruM — Cape Cod NS (@CapeCodNPS) August 23, 2017

She says the beach was immediately closed after the call came in between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Marconi Beach is currently closed to swimming due to a shark sighting this morning. We will advise when people may swim again. — Cape Cod NS (@CapeCodNPS) August 23, 2017

Several other beaches on Cape Cod were closed Monday due to shark sightings. At one beach in Orleans, a shark attacked a seal close to shore, sending surfers a few yards away frantically swimming to land.

