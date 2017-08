In the latest episode of Double O.T., Yianni Kourakis, Mark Dondero and Ruthie Polinsky give their reaction to the Celtics and Cavaliers trade, predict who will be the better team next year, grade Danny Ainge’s moves plus have the Red Sox secured the A.L. East, what is the Patriots biggest storyline and who wins the big fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

