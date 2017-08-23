Hasbro to host first family convention ‘Hascon’

Hasbro’s first ever fan and family convention, Hascon, will be held at the Rhode Island Convention Center and Dunkin Donuts Center from September 8-10.

The event will feature:

– Celebrities – including Mark Walhberg and Stan Lee, and David “Big Papi” Ortiz.

– Concerts by Flo Rida and Daya.

– Interactive experiences with Hasbro brands, including:

• NERF – think a giant NERF arena to try out your favorite blasters

• A ponification station for all the My Little Pony fans

• Giant versions of your favorite games, including Pie Face Sky High and Toilet Trouble

• Movie props, including Belle’s gown from Beauty and the Beast.

o VIP experiences for fans of Transformers, My Little Pony, GI Joe and Magic: The Gathering.

o Costumed characters, including Mr. Monopoly, Storm Troopers, Optimus Prime, Spiderman, the Potato Heads, and many more.

Alex Howell, Senior Designer of Integrated Play, stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Wednesday morning to share a preview and demo of the big event.

o To buy tickets and learn more, visit Hascon.hasbro.com.