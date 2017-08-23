In the Kitchen: Birdballs

Today in the Rhode Show kitchen, we are joined by “Mudhustler,” an advocate for Weight Watcher’s men’s movement. He is making “Birdballs.” This is a very versatile recipe and can be used to make bird ball burgers, bird ball breakfast burritos and top flatbread pizzas.

Ingredients:

1lb of 99% lean ground turkey breast

1lb of 98% lean ground chicken breast

2 eggs

1/2 cup Grated Romano cheese

1/2 cup bread crumbs

Salt,pepper,garlic powder, onion powder

Any additional seasonings that you wish to add

Regular sized muffin tins

Directions:

Pre-heat oven Spray muffin tins with non stick spray Mix the ground meat together with eggs Add dry ingredients Hand form large golf ball size balls (around 3oz each) makes between 12 – 14 birdballs Cook at 400 degrees for 20 min

2 weight watcher smart points each

3g carbs 3g fat 20g protein 112 cal

You can get more in formation on “Mudhustler” here:

Facebook page is Mudhustler

Instagram page is mudhustler_official

Facebook group page is No Finish Line Nation

You can find really cool stuff in the store: www.themudhustlerstore.com

