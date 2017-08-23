In the Kitchen: Birdballs

Today in the Rhode Show kitchen, we are joined by “Mudhustler,” an advocate for Weight Watcher’s men’s movement. He is making “Birdballs.” This is a very versatile recipe and can be used to make bird ball burgers, bird ball breakfast burritos and top flatbread pizzas.
Ingredients:
- 1lb of 99% lean ground turkey breast
- 1lb of 98% lean ground chicken breast
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup Grated Romano cheese
- 1/2 cup bread crumbs
- Salt,pepper,garlic powder, onion powder
- Any additional seasonings that you wish to add
- Regular sized muffin tins
Directions:
- Pre-heat oven
- Spray muffin tins with non stick spray
- Mix the ground meat together with eggs
- Add dry ingredients
- Hand form large golf ball size balls (around 3oz each) makes between 12 – 14 birdballs
- Cook at 400 degrees for 20 min
2 weight watcher smart points each
3g carbs 3g fat 20g protein 112 cal
You can get more in formation on “Mudhustler” here:
Facebook page is Mudhustler
Instagram page is mudhustler_official
Facebook group page is No Finish Line Nation
You can find really cool stuff in the store: www.themudhustlerstore.com
WATCH this segment LIVE on The Rhode Show on WPRI 12 or live streaming right here from 9-10am.
=============
The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.