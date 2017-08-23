Increased funding brings back cut Berkley programs

BERKLEY, Mass. (WPRI) – Previously-cut programs will be restored at Berkley schools, thanks to increased financial support from the community and others.

The School Committee voted Monday night to accept the outside funding, including over $109,000 from the community, as well as $27,000 from the town and $25,000 from South Coast Education Collaborative.

Music and Art teachers who had been laid off at both schools, as well as library services at the Community School will be brought back for the new school year. In addition, the school day at all school will return to their original times.

Start times are as follows:

Middle School: 8:10 a.m. (8 a.m. drop-off time)

Community School: 8:55 a.m. (8:45 a.m. drop-off time)

Superintendent Thomas Lynch stressed that the budget remains tight.

Funding for all middle school athletic teams was eliminated. Sports teams will, therefore, be funded though user fees alone. Any child wishing to join a team will be required to pay a $230 fee prior to tryouts. If the child does not make the team, the fee will be refunded.