Man charged with DUI after crashing car wrong way on Rt. 10

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — State police have charged a Coventry man they say crashed his car while driving the wrong way on Route 10 early Wednesday morning.

Rhode Island State Police troopers received several 911 calls around 4 a.m. reporting a vehicle driving south in the northbound high-speed lane of Rt. 10 North. Troopers said they found the car facing the wrong way after the driver, identified as Cory J. Bergeron, 26, crashed into a median guardrail wire just north of Reservoir Avenue in Cranston.

Bergeron faced a judge later in the morning Wednesday at Kent County District Court according to court personnel. He entered a plea of not guilty to charges of driving under the influence of liquor or drugs, as well as the charge of refusal to submit to a chemical test. He was also cited for driving the wrong way on the state route.

Bergeron was released on $1,000 personal recognizance. No date has been set for his next appearance in court.

Col. Ann Assumpico, the superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and Director of the Rhode Island Department of Public Safety, reminded drivers and pedestrians to call 911 if they see a vehicle where the driver may be impaired or operating in an aggressive or dangerous manner.