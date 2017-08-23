Man indicted in plow truck hit-and-run death

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A grand jury has indicted the Coventry man accused of hitting a 19-year-old walking on a road, killing him, and then fleeing.

William Fallon, 35, was indicted by the Kent County Grand Jury with one count of leaving the scene of an accident, death resulting, and one count of driving to endanger, death resulting, according to a grand jury report released Tuesday.

Just after midnight on Feb. 13, Fallon is alleged to have been driving a pickup truck with a snow plow attached. While driving on Arnold Road in Coventry, police say Fallon hit Matthew O’Gara, 19, who was walking on the side of the road, and took off, not stopping to help the victim. O’Gara later died of his injuries at the hospital.

Fallon was arrested after police released surveillance video of the truck and sought the public’s help to find a suspect.

Fallon is due back in court for re-arraignment on Sept. 8.