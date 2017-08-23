Man struck by hit-and-run driver in Central Falls

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Central Falls.

The man was hit at about 8:45 p.m. on Higginson Avenue, according to Central Falls Police Chief James Mendonca.

The victim’s condition is not known at this time, and police have not yet released a description of the suspect vehicle.

Higginson Avenue is currently closed from Lonsdale Avenue to Moshassuck Valley Ind Highway as police process the scene.

