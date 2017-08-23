National Overdose Awareness Day Returns

August 31st is National Overdose Awareness Day.

Peter Letendre, CEO of Clinical Services of RI, joined ‘The Rhode Show’ to talk about the significance of this day and why we should take note of its importance

For a closer look at some powerful life-saving lessons from addiction survivors, visit: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8130951-american-addiction-centers-opioid-overdose/

For more from Clinical Services of RI, head to: http://clinicalservicesri.com/





