PawSox to hold ‘Kyrie Irving Night’ on Thursday

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — The top minor league affiliate of the Red Sox is planning a “Kyrie Irving Night” to welcome the Celtics’ newest star to Boston.

The Pawtucket Red Sox will have special giveaways on Thursday for their game against the Buffalo Bisons. Any fan wearing green or Celtics paraphernalia will get in for free. The club will also give away a prize package that includes 11 free tickets and 11 autographed baseballs.

Irving will wear No. 11 for his new team after being traded on Tuesday night for a package that includes point guard Isaiah Thomas.

The PawSox have also planned a dunk tank with a fan wearing a LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers jersey.

The team says any fan named LeBron, Draymond, Steph, Lonzo or Kevin will be charged double the admission price.