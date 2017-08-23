Police hope to ID Pawtucket bank robbery suspect

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A bank robbery suspect is still on the loose with stolen money, police said.

According to police, the suspect robbed a TD Bank on Central Avenue Wednesday. Police said the suspect gave a note to a teller claiming he had a gun and to “give him all of the money.”

Police did not say how much money was taken during the incident.

Police described the suspect as a light-skinned Hispanic man who was last scene wearing a baseball cap, dark sweater and light sweatpants.

Those with information are urged to call Pawtucket police Det. Trevor Lefebvre at (401) 727-9100, ext. 700 or at (401) 660-8543.