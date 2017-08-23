Police: Pawtucket man bites officer, threatens to kill others

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man is facing felony charges after police say he bit a police officer and threatened to kill others.

The Pawtucket Times reports officers were called after 31-year-old Jesse Farrell appeared at a Pawtucket home Saturday. The mother of Farrell’s son told police she had a no-contact order in place against Farrell.

Police say Farrell assaulted an officer attempting to put him under arrest. The police report states he grabbed Patrol Officer Austin Webb’s genitals and bit him in the left thigh.

Another officer says in a police report that Farrell threatened to kill two officers at the police station.

Webb was treated at a local hospital for the bite.

Court records do not list an attorney for Farrell, who could comment on his behalf.