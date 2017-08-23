Police seize guns, drugs in bust near Johnston elementary school

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested two men and seized bags and trays full of marijuana during a high-risk search warrant Tuesday.

Police said they confiscated guns, cocaine and marijuana at locations on Dante Avenue and said the operation was likely “sophisticated.” According to Johnston police, the operation occurred near an elementary school.

Michael Salm, 37, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Arron Leiter, 29, of Johnston were taken into custody following the search warrant. Both men are facing a number of charges including possession and distribution of a controlled substance near a school, carrying a dangerous weapon during a crime of violence and conspiracy.

Police said additional arrests and charges were possible.