Police: Sweet-toothed suspect stole more than $6K in candy

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A candy-loving suspect has stolen several pallets worth of sweets at least three times already, Warwick police said Wednesday.

According to police, the thief has repeatedly targeted a Plan Way vending machine supplier. Lt. Scott Robillard said one of the thefts totaled more than $6,000.

“Over the past couple of weeks he couldn’t refuse the lure of cases of his favorite treats,” the Warwick Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. “The sugar drove him to pry open the back of the door of the business and help himself.”

Robillard hopes police will soon be able to catch the suspect and said there’s only one way in and out of the business. Those with information are urged to call Warwick police detectives at (401) 468-4233.

Once caught, police said they would allow the suspect “a dentist visit at the Adult Correctional Institution.”