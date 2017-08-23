RI Powerball sales on downward slide amid ‘jackpot fatigue’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Powerball sales are at fever pitch thanks to a jackpot has ballooned once again, but figures show overall sales for the game have dropped over the last 10 years in Rhode Island.

According to annual reports from the R.I. Lottery, gross sales for Powerball hit a 10-year high of nearly $49 million in 2007/2008 fiscal year. Preliminary figures for 2016/2017 shows Powerball sales only amounted to $29 million. The data shows there were peaks and valleys in sales over the years, but the overall trend has been on a downward trajectory.

Rhode Island isn’t alone, most states have also seen a decline in sales on Powerball, which may explain why a fundamental change was made to the game in 2015. Officials added 10 more numbers for players to choose from, which made it more difficult to win the jackpot prize, but increased the likelihood of more massive potential payouts (like we’re seeing now). Historically, big jackpots lead to an increase in sales. (The number of Powerball options – the red balls – were decreased, so the chances of winning smaller prizes increased).

Melissa Juhnowski, a spokesperson for the R.I. Lottery acknowledged the lure of a mega-payout motivates people to head to their favorite corner store to buy a ticket. “That downward trend is due to jackpot fatigue – as players expect larger jackpots,” Juhnowski said in an email. “The $200-$300 million jackpots that would have garnered excitement in 2006, no longer have the same appeal.”

She said the state saw a bump in fiscal 2016 thanks to a record $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot that year and added that sales this year “are already 18% ahead of where we were at the same time last year.”

Overall, a little over 10 cents of every dollar spent on the lottery in Rhode Island – from table games at Twin River to scratch tickets – makes its way into the state’s general fund. Powerball has better odds for the state’s revenue: Juhnowksi said 37 cents of every dollar spent on the game goes to the budget.

An annual report by the lottery showed the state received nearly $13 million in revenue from Powerball sales in 2016.

Despite the decline in gross sales, Powerball is still one of the top earners for the state’s lottery system, second only to Keno in what the agency calls “on-line games.” The vast majority of lottery revenue that feeds into the budget comes from video slots at the state’s two casinos. More than $293 million of the $380 million in lottery revenue came from video slots in 2016.

