Vacant house fire being investigated as arson

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) – Officials are investigating what they believe to be a suspicious fire in a vacant Westport home.

Flames broke out early Wednesday morning in the house on Forge Road, not far from the Dartmouth line. The flames destroyed the garage attached to the building and charred one side of the house..

Because the house was vacant at the time of the fire, there was no electricity, leading fire officials to believe it could be a case of arson.

Westport Deputy Chief Allen Manley said this is the newest is a recent string of suspicious fires in the area.

“This was the second in a series of fires that have happened locally in southeastern Massachusetts and Tiverton, Rhode Island, that are suspicious in nature,” Manley said. “this will be under investigation with the joint task force of Westport, Fall River, Tiverton, and the ATF.”

Another fire being investigated as arson occurred less than a week earlier at Briar’s Antiques on Main Road in Tiverton.