Got change? Warwick police warn of counterfeit money scheme

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A man has been targeting businesses and people on the street with counterfeit $100 bills, according to Warwick police.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, police said the suspect would ask people for change for the phony $100, saying a gas station he went to didn’t have enough cash to change it for him. One incident was reported at a bowling alley on Elmwood Avenue.

Police said the suspect was driving a dark-colored late-model Chevy Malibu.

If you see or know him police ask you call Lt. Scott Robillard at 468-4321.