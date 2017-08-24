3 Rhode Island Powerball tickets worth $50K each

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — While Massachusetts can boast about selling Wednesday’s $758.7 million Powerball ticket, three Rhode Island tickets also turned out to be great investments.

Tickets sold in Providence, Woonsocket and East Providence are valued at $50,000 each after matching four numbers and the Powerball number in Wednesday’s drawing. According to the Rhode Island Lottery, the tickets could have been worth $200,000 instead of $50,000 if the winners had purchased a PowerPlay feature.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Wednesday’s $758.7 million jackpot was the largest prize awarded to a single ticket in North American lottery history. Lottery officials initially announced the winning ticket was sold in Watertown, Massachusetts but later issued a correction saying the ticket was sold in Chicopee, Massachusetts.

The next Powerball drawing, scheduled for this Saturday, will have an expected jackpot of $40 million.

3 $50,000 winning #Powerball tickets were sold in #RhodeIsland for last night’s

draw. pic.twitter.com/ql9mzhe13m — Rhode Island Lottery (@RILottery) August 24, 2017

This is the 4th time a #Powerball jackpot winning ticket has been sold in Massachusetts. Last one was in 2013. Also in 2011 and 2012. — Mass. State Lottery (@MAStateLottery) August 24, 2017