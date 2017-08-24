Barrington police seek ATM skimming suspect

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Police are on the lookout for a suspect who put a skimming device inside an ATM at the TD Bank at 231 County Road.

The device was discovered after a technician was sent to fix a malfunctioning machine, police said.

The bank’s manager said that no fraudulent transactions had been reported, meaning the suspects may not have accessed anyone’s information yet.

Anyone who may know the identity of the suspect is urged to contact Barrington Police Department’s tip line at 401-437-3933.