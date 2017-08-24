Driver hits parked car at gas station

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) – An elderly man driving a truck crashed into a parked car at a Westport gas station.

The accident occurred at a station located at Route 177 and Old County Road.

According to Detective Sergeant Antonio Cestodio, the driver was found unconscious behind the wheel. It is believed that he had a medical incident while driving, causing him to crash. He was transported to St. Anne’s Hospital, and his condition was not immediately known.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck was outside filling up a gas canister at the time of the crash and was not injured.