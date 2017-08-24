Federal prison system sets Gallison’s release date for March 2021

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Federal Bureau of Prisons has calculated the official release date of disgraced former R.I. House Finance Chairman Raymond Gallison, making his tentative date of freedom in the spring of 2021.

The 65 year-old Bristol Democrat was sentenced to 51 months earlier this year and reported to a federal prison in Ayer Massachusetts on July 10. But Gallison can receive up to 54 days off his sentence a year (or roughly 13 percent) for good behavior, so the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) posted his public release date on their website as March 22, 2021.

The date was posted on the BOP’s website on Thursday.

The BOP assigned Gallison to the Devens Federal Medical Center which has 1,082 inmates separated into two facilities, according to their website. The majority of prisoners are located at the medical center part of the campus, while just over 100 are held at a minimum security camp. A spokesperson for the BOP said in an email Gallison was assigned to the minimum security camp.

Gallison, who has been assigned prison identification number 11502-070, was sentenced in June after pleading guilty to nine federal counts, including aggravated identity theft, filing false documents with the IRS and wire and mail fraud.

Documents revealed Gallison admitted to stealing $678,000 from the estate of a deceased client. He was also found guilty of stealing nearly $9,000 from the trust of a disabled person and lying to the IRS about how money was used by a taxpayer-funded nonprofit he ran.

As he nears the close of his official prison sentence, Gallison may be eligible to ride the rest of his punishment at a halfway house or on home confinement. Former House Speaker Gordon Fox is doing just that; he reported to a halfway house in Pawtucket earlier this month with six months left on his sentence, which expires on February 14, 2018.

Once released from prison, Gallison will be on three years of supervised release.

