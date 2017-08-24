In the Kitchen: Coffee Toffee Maple Glazed Beignets

Kerri Spady of Twin River Casino Banquets joined us in the Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make Coffee Toffee Maple Glazed Beignets.
Ingredients:
Beignet Dough
- 3/4 Cups Warm Water
- 1/2 Tablespoon Active Dry Yeast
- 3/4 Tablespoons Kosher Salt
- 4 Eggs, Beaten and Room Temperature
- 1/4 Cup Honey
- 3/4 Cups Butter, Melted
- 3 3/4 Cups All-Purpose Flour
- Oil For Frying
Maple Glaze
- 3 Cups Confectionary Sugar
- 2 Table Spoons Maple Syrup
- 1/2 Cups Milk
- Coffee Buttercream
- 1 pound Butter, unsalted
- 1 cup shortening
- 12 Cups (3 pounds) Confectioners’ Sugar
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 TBS vanilla
- 1 1/4 Cup Pasteurized Egg Whites
- 1/4 Cup Coffee Syrup
Chocolate Ganache
- 7 Ounces Dark Chocolate
- 1 Cup Heavy Cream
Additional Ingredients:
- 2 Crushed Heath Bars
Directions:
Beignet Dough:
- Combine warm water, yeast, salt, eggs, honey, and melted butter in the Bowl of a mixer with a paddle attachment.
- Add flour to the mixing bowl. Continue to mix on slow speed until the flour is absorbed.
- Cover the bowl with plastic wrap. Rest at room temperature for 2 hours
- Place dough in the refrigerator for 3 hours or overnight
Frying:
1. Preheat fryer oil to 360F
2. On a well-floured surface roll out chilled dough
3. Cut beignets into desired shape
4. Drop beignets into the oil. Fry until they are a deep golden brown, about 1to2 minutes per side
5. Place beignets onto a paper towel to absorb the excess oil
6. Dip the beignets in the glaze. Be sure to glaze both the top and bottom. Place on a sheet pan with a glazing rack until cooled
Glaze:
- Combine confectioner sugar, milk, and maple syrup in a bowl. With a wire whisk combine until there are no longer any lumps.
Coffee Buttercream:
- In the bowl of an electric mixer with a paddle attachment beat the butter until soft.
- Add shortening. Continue beating. Turn off mixer. Scrape the sides of the bowl with a rubber spatula.
- Add confectioners’ sugar and salt to the butter mixture. Continue beating until airy.
- Switch to a whip attachment. On low speed, add pasteurized egg whites, vanilla and coffee syrup. Turn off the mixer. Scrape the bowl. Continue beating on high speed until fluffy
- Place in a piping bag with a large round tip
Ganache:
- In a pot heat cream until almost boiling.
- Pour hot cream over chocolate pieces
- Cover with plastic for approximately 1 minute
- With a rubber spatula, mix cream and chocolate together until there are no lumps
- Place in a squeeze bottle
Assembly:
- Pipe buttercream around the top of the beignet
- Sprinkle crushed heath bar on top of the buttercream
- Drizzle with chocolate ganache