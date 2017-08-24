Juvenile charged in Burrillville HS Dropbox case

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Burrillville police have charged a 16-year-old boy with possession and distribution of child pornography after an investigation into photos and videos of Burrillville High School students on a file-sharing site.

The investigation began in May, when police were alerted to the existence of a Dropbox account “where numerous photos of juvenile and adult-aged females were found to be displayed and distributed to friends of the defendant,” Police Chief Stephen Lynch said Thursday.

According to an affidavit, the images and videos included sexually explicit content of 48 female Burrillville High School students and there was a note posted in the account requesting that additional explicit material be submitted.

Over 100 photos and videos found in the account were deemed child pornography by investigators.

After a months-long investigation that included 43 interviews and assistance from the State Police, police arrested the 16-year-old Thursdsy morning and charged him with possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography. He was arraigned in Family Court. In a news release, Lynch said that the boy confessed and both he and his parents were cooperating with police.

Police and school officials plan to hold a series of forums at the High School at the start of the school year to talk to students about “the issues presented for all who engage in this type of activity and the potential life-long impact that results from such activity,” Lynch said.