Last Kmart in Rhode Island to close its doors

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Another local chain store is closing its doors.

Sears Holdings Corp. announced Thursday it will close the Kmart store on Garfield Avenue in Cranston by mid-November, one of 28 Kmarts nationwide the struggling retailer will shutter. Roughly 350 Sears and Kmart stores have been targeted to shut down in round after round of recent closings.

The company said shrinking its size is part of an effort “to transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members.”

The Cranston Kmart is the only one left in Rhode Island, and is near the location of another familiar chain store – Radio Shack – that recently closed. The plaza is owned by Cranston/BVT Associates L.P., a company tied to prominent developer and former Providence mayor Joseph Paolino Jr.

Liquidation sales could start as soon as Aug. 31, Sears said.

Kmart and Sears stores in Warwick, Woonsocket, South Attleboro, Swansea and Fall River have all shut their doors over the last year and a half. Two Sears stores remain open in Rhode Island – in North Kingstown and Wakefield – and a number of Kmart and Sears stores continue to operate in Southeastern Massachusetts.

Kmart was founded in 1916 but didn’t begin opening stores under the Kmart brand until 1962. The company bought Sears in 2005 for $11 billion and changed its name to Sears Holdings.

