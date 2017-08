BRAINTREE, Mass. (WPRI) – The Massachusetts State Lottery incorrectly reported that Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot winning ticket was sold in Watertown.

The ticket worth $758.7 million was actually sold at the Pride Station & Store location at 27 Montgomery St. in Chicopee, Massachusetts.

Massachusetts State Lottery first reported the incorrect location early Thursday morning.

A ticket sold at #HandyVariety in #Watertown, MA is the lone winner of the $758.7 million #Powerball jackpot!!! pic.twitter.com/BvYZ4eauSC — Mass. State Lottery (@MAStateLottery) August 24, 2017

The correction was announced just before 8 a.m. Thursday in the following release.