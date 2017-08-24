No free parking: Warwick to start charging beach fees

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — This will be the last summer of free parking at Warwick’s three beaches.

Warwick’s city council unanimously approved parking fees at Oakland Beach, City Park Beach, and Conimicut Point Beach at its meeting Monday night, according to Mayor Scott Avedisian. The fees will go into effect for the summer 2018 season.

The parking fees are as follows:

Warwick Residents:

Weekdays: $5 ($3 for seniors)

Weekends: $7 ($4 for seniors)

Season Pass: $20 ($10 for seniors)

Non-Residents:

Weekdays: $12 ($6 for seniors)

Weekends: $14 ($7 for seniors)

Season Pass: $60 ($30 for seniors)

The mayor’s office also announced Thursday that the city will close and lock beach parking lots during non-business hours. City Park and Conimicut Point’s parking lots will be closed from dusk until dawn, while the closing time at the Oakland Beach lot will vary.