Police dig in Taunton yard as part of investigation

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) – Taunton police used a backhoe to dig up a front yard on Bryan Drive in Taunton Thursday as part of an ongoing investigation.

The Bristol County DA’s office declined to comment on what police were looking for, but said they would notify the public if something relevant was found.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News that police arrived around 8 a.m. Thursday, eventually bringing in the large equipment and wrapping crime scene tape around the house.

Crews from the town’s Parks & Cemeteries department arrived on scene to remove a large tree from the area where police were digging. Neighbors said detectives were using K-9s to assist in the investigation.

Taunton Police referred all questions about the police activity to the Bristol County DA’s office. A spokesman for the DA said: “It’s part of an ongoing investigation, and we don’t comment on pending investigations.”

Police left the scene around 6:30 p.m., removing the crime scene tape after filling in the hole. Eyewitness News confirmed the people who live on the property where police were digging are not involved in the ongoing investigation.