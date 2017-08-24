Police hope to find missing North Providence woman

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — North Providence police are seeking the help of the public in locating a woman who was last seen Aug. 3.

Police said Judith O’Brien, 61, stands at 5-foot-4 and weighs 125 pounds. According to police, O’Brien has red wavy hair and green eyes.

Police said O’Brien was last seen near the Greenwood Credit Union in Warwick. Police believe she is driving a 2007 gray Toyota with a Rhode Island license plate reading O-355.

Police said a man named John Seal may also be with O’Brien.

Those with information about O’Brien’s whereabouts are urged to call North Providence police at (401) 231-4533 ext. 136.