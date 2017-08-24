Police hope to find missing North Providence woman

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — North Providence police are seeking the help of the public in locating a woman who was last seen Aug. 3.

Police said Judith O’Brien, 61, stands at 5-foot-4 and weighs 125 pounds. According to police, O’Brien has red wavy hair and green eyes.

Police said O’Brien may be with a man named John Seal.

Police said O’Brien was last seen near the Greenwood Credit Union in Warwick. Police believe she is driving a 2007 gray Toyota with a Rhode Island license plate reading O-355.

Those with information about O’Brien’s whereabouts are urged to call North Providence police at (401) 231-4533 ext. 136.