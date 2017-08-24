Police investigate robbery at New Bedford restaurant

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – Police are seeking suspects after reports of an armed robbery at Boston Pizza and Seafood located at 78 Hathaway Road.

An employee told police the suspect entered the restaurant armed with a knife and demanded money. He took the cash register drawer, which contained a small amount of money, and fled in a vehicle that was last seen traveling south on Highland Street.

Police said the suspect has been described as a light-skinned black male, short, about 30-40, with a medium to stocky build and facial hair, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black footwear.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is encouraged to contact New Bedford Police at 508-991-6300 or call the anonymous tip line at 508-992-7463.