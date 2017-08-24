Police seek Central Falls hit-and-run suspect, offer vehicle description

Related Coverage Man struck by hit-and-run driver in Central Falls

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Central Falls police said a pedestrian was left in the roadway with severe injuries following a hit-and-run crash Wednesday on Higginson Avenue. On Thursday, officers issued a description of the vehicle and are looking to the public for help in finding the suspect.

Police are searching for a dark-colored Audi A4 that is a 2009-2012 model year. According to police, the vehicle sustained damage to its roof, windshield and front end.

Police said the victim, 27, remains in critical condition at Rhode Island Hospital. On Wednesday, Central Falls Police Chief James Mendonca said the victim suffered an “extensive” injury to his right leg. A witness told Eyewitness News that he and another man sat with the victim until emergency responders arrived on scene.

Those with information are urged to call the Central Falls Police Department at (401) 727-7411 or their anonymous TIPS line at (401) 727-7420.

Eyewitness News is working the story and will have the latest starting live at 5 on WPRI 12.

BREAKING: @CentralFallsPD searching for dark colored Audi A4 with front end damage in hit-and-run. Victim is in critical condition @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/Bcn3CCCBTa — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) August 24, 2017