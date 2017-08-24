Police warn thrill-seekers: Don’t jump off bridges into water

Related Coverage Social media stirs murky water waiting below dangerous dives

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — While leaping from bridges into the water may seem fun, Westerly police are reminding Rhode Islanders that it’s unsafe and illegal.

According to Westerly Police Chief Richard Silva, officers responded to the Weekapaug bridge three times Wednesday and cited a young woman for jumping illegally.

“It looks like fun, but it’s dangerous,” Silva said. “We certainly want people to come and enjoy our beautiful coastline, but we also want them to be safe.”

Last summer, a Providence man died after jumping off a trestle and into a Providence reservoir. Bob Shields, a certified rescue diver, showed Target 12 a number of hazards below the water’s surface, which can be hidden to those who decide to jump.

Still, adrenaline junkies continue to leap and dive off cliffs and bridges all over Rhode Island.

“There’s hundreds across the state, there are so many that we don’t even know about,” Shields told Eyewitness News last year.

Cited jumpers in Westerly will be subject to a $50 fine, Silva said.