Richmond police arrest 25 during Washington County Fair

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) – Police made a total of 25 arrests at this year’s Washington County Fair, most for alcohol-related incidents.

Police said a total of 12 males and 13 females were cited during the fair’s run from Wednesday, August 17 until Sunday, August 20. They said all arrests made were misdemeanors.

Two of those who were arrested were underage, one was cited for possession of alcohol by an underage person and one for public drinking, possession of alcohol by an underage person, and possession of marijuana.

The remaining arrests were adults, most relating to possession of alcohol by those not of legal drinking age, disorderly conduct or public drinking.

One man was arrested on an outstanding warrant, police said.