Ruggerio wants investigation of Fatima hospital pension fund collapse

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Senate President Dominick Ruggerio on Thursday asked the Rhode Island State Police and Attorney General Peter Kilmartin to investigate why the pension plan that covers current and former Our Lady of Fatima Hospital workers is facing insolvency.

Ruggerio, a Democrat whose North Providence district includes Fatima, made the request in a letter sent to State Police Col. Ann Assumpico and Kilmartin.

“I request your assistance in examining any irregularities, mismanagement or negligence that may have led to the fund being placed in receivership, and whether there was any criminality,” Ruggerio wrote.

The 52-year-old St. Joseph’s Health Services of Rhode Island Retirement Plan, named for Fatima’s former parent company, was placed in receivership last week and is considering benefit cuts of up to 40%. More than 2,700 current and former employees are in the plan.

The plan was effectively left orphaned, with no source of future revenue, when it was excluded from the 2014 deal that saw California-based Prospect Medical Holdings enter a joint venture with CharterCARE Health Partners, which controls Fatima and its sister facilities. Prospect said at the time it would make a final payment of $14 million into the pension fund that would bring its funding level to 90%.

“It is extremely troubling that the fund would fall into receivership so quickly, and during a period of economic growth and record financial markets,” Ruggerio wrote. “I am concerned that a seemingly healthy pension fund has failed so suddenly.”

In a lengthy statement issued shortly before Ruggerio delivered his letter, Kilmartin defended his decision to approve the 2014 CharterCARE-Prospect deal. He said he was “very concerned” by the pension receivership but insisted he had no authority or responsibility regarding the pension plan as part of the review process.

Kilmartin also said his office is “engaged with” lawyers involved in the pension receivership and “will be closely monitoring the legal process, and assessing where we have legal standing to intervene.” He urged those involved to “establish and maintain complete transparency.”

The next hearing in the receivership case is scheduled for Oct. 11.

