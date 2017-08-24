Silver Alert issued for missing Attleboro man, 70

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are seeking the help of the public in locating an Attleboro man last seen Thursday morning.

According to police, 70-year-old Floyd Austin stands at 5-foot-6 and weighs 220 pounds. Police said Austin was last seen wearing a tan shirt and glasses.

Police said Austin left his home between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. in a blue 2017 Hyundai Elantra. According to police, the vehicle has a Maine license plate with the following numbers and letters: 9285VM.

Those with information are urged to call Attleboro police at (508) 222-1212.