Soldier from RI killed in Army training accident in Colorado

FORT CARSON, Colo. (WPRI) — An army soldier killed Wednesday morning during a training operation at Fort Carson in Colorado has Rhode Island ties.

Army officials said Spc. Matthew R. Turcotte, 20, originally from North Smithfield was shot while participating in a combined arms live-fire exercise.

The Army said extensive medical treatment was provided to Turcotte. However, he was pronounced dead at the range.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

“Our deepest condolences go out to Matthew Turcotte’s family on his tragic and unexpected passing,” said Col. David Zinn, 2nd IBCT commander. “He exemplified commitment to our Army and selfless service to our Nation. Matthew was a tremendous Soldier who will be dearly and personally missed by the Warhorse Brigade Team.”

Army officials said Turcotte entered the army Aug 10, 2015. He was deployed to Kosovo once during his two years in the Army and was an infantryman.