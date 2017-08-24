Summer Stars: Only in Rhode Island

In our season-finale episode, Rhode Show: Summer Stars is checking out what only Rhode Island has to offer.

Del’s Frozen Lemonade

Del’s Frozen Lemonade has been a staple of Rhode Island since 1948, offering treats at stores and trucks throughout the state. The company has more than ten flavors of its famous frozen lemonade, including lemon, watermelon, cherry and new diet flavors. Customers can also buy Del’s lemonade mixes to make their own tasty treats at home.

For more information or to purchase Del’s Frozen Lemonade products, Rhode Islanders can visit their website.

Rose Island Lighthouse

Located next to Narragansett Bay, the Rose Island Lighthouse sits on an 18-acre island with the Fort Hamilton Military Barracks and acres of bird and wildlife refuge. The lighthouse allows guests to stay overnight in one of six rooms and also offers a beach, fire pit, BBQ area, and yard games. Transportation to the island is available seven days a week.

To book an overnight room or learn more about the lighthouse, visit the Rose Island Foundation’s website.

Kenyon Grist Mill

Using a grist mill from 1886, Kenyon Grist Mill turns berries of grain and kernels of corn into delicious pancake mixes, clam cake mixes and more. The company also offers a number of private functions, including weddings, educational tours and corporate events.

To order online or learn more about the Kenyon Grist Mill, visit their website.

Flying Horse Carousel

Located on Watch Hill Beach in Westerly, the Flying Horse Carousel is a summer favorite for many Rhode Island families. Opening in 1883, the carousel has remained a popular fixture and is listed on the National Historic Register.

To learn more about the carousel, visit the Watch Hill Beach and carousel website.

Comedian Andrew Williams

Local comedian Andrew Williams stopped by the Summer Stars to discuss some famous Rhode Island-isms.

Chef Nick Rabar and Joe Zito’s “Grilled Honey-Harissa Wings”

Avenue N Chef Nick Rabar and TV Maitre d’ Joe Zito helped the Summer Stars make some tasty grilled honey-harissa chicken wings.

Serves: 2-4

Recipe Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

2 Chicken Wings

1 cup Red Harissa

1/4 cup Honey

1/8 cup Soy Sauce

1/8 cup Rice Vinegar

1 pinch Kosher Salt

1 pinch Cracked Black Pepper

1 teaspoon Brown Sugar

1 teaspoon Oil

Directions:

Preheat grill over medium-high heat. Season wings with oil, salt, pepper and brown sugar. Grill until charred and cooked through (about 20-25 minutes). Combine all other ingredients and toss cooked wings with sauce. Serve with any dipping sauce or as is.