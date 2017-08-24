Westerly police warn against Weekapaug bridge jumping

Related Coverage Social media stirs murky water waiting below dangerous dives

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) – The Westerly Police Department is warning the public not to make the jump off of the bridge at the Weekapaug Breachway.

Jumping from the bridge on Weekapaug Road is against a town ordinance, but police have found it to be a popular Summer pastime for teens and young adults.

On Tuesday, police responded to reports of people jumping off of the bridge three times over the course of just one hour.

“We received several calls of people jumping off the bridge and our officers responded,” said Westerly Police Chief Richard Silva. “While they were there on one of the calls, they actually observed people jumping from the bridge.”

Eyewitness News was at the bridge Thursday afternoon, at the same time as Tuesday’s calls, and observed about a half a dozen male teenagers jumping from the bridge.

Silva says their behavior, especially while our cameras were rolling, is concerning.

“We certainly want people to come and enjoy our beautiful coastline but we also want them to be safe and jumping off the bridge is dangerous,” said Silva.

Last summer, Eyewitness News reported that about a dozen deaths in the past ten years have been blamed on quarry jumping in the ocean state.

“It poses a danger to the people jumping,” said Silva. ” If they were to be injured, you know, first responders have to respond and help them.”

Silva says police don’t want to have to give out citations, and asks the public to obey the law and not to jump. He has a message to the residents who are driving by, at the beach, or just walking by when people are bridge jumping.

“If people see it going on, you know, we encourage them to call the police.”

In accordance with Westerly’s town ordinance, stating, “no person shall jump off of any bridge traversing any waterway within the Town of Westerly,” an eighteen-year-old female from Connecticut was fined $50 after being cited by police for jumping off of the bridge Tuesday.