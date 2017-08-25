3 arrested after Narcotics investigation in Bristol

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) – A months-long narcotics investigation in Bristol has resulted in charges against three people.

Bristol police said that their investigation led them to 36-year-old Kenny Savinon of Bristol. Officers arrested Savinon outside his business, Get Liquidated, at 15 Gooding Avenue.

Investigators also executed several search warrants at the business, his apartment at 26 Bay View Avenue, an apartment at 34 Central Street, and an apartment at 145 Franklin Street. Police said that they seized two grams of cocaine, 3 grams of heroin, 1 gram of fentanyl, several jars of marijuana, several mature marijuana plants, and suspected steroids. Police estimated the value of the drugs seized at about $10,000.

Savinon faces seven criminal charges including possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy and maintaining a common nuisance. Police also arrested 24-year-old Lindsey Brissette of 145 Franklin Street, who was charged with possession of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl, and 31-year-old Natasha Enos of 34 Central Street, who they charged with controlled substance conspiracy.

All three are expected to appear in Providence District Court Friday.