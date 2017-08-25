All lanes on Rt. 6 in Foster closed due to crash

FOSTER, R.I. (WPRI) — Drivers in the northwest part of the state may need to seek an alternate route if they’re heading through Foster.

Rhode Island State Police Tweeted that all lanes of Route 6 in Foster, near the Connecticut line, are closed due to a vehicle crash.

Troopers are diverting westbound traffic to Boswell Street in Foster and eastbound traffic to Route 94.

#RI Traffic Alert: All travel lanes on Route 6 in Foster closed in both directions due to MV crash near CT state line. Seek alt. routes. — RI State Police (@RIStatePolice) August 25, 2017

#RITraffic Alert: All lanes still closed on Rte 6 in Foster near CT line. WB traffic diverted to Boswell St in Foster; EB traffic to Rte 94. — RI State Police (@RIStatePolice) August 25, 2017

The details of the crash were not immediately known.

