Central Falls HS roof repairs will continue into school year

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — It was a race against the clock, but when the school department had no choice, it found a way to keep going.

School starts next Thursday, August 31, for Central Falls High School, but parts of the second floor will have to be closed off to students and teachers for the time being while repairs continue on leaks in the roof.

Classes will not be affected, said school superintendent Victor Capellan on Friday.

The closed-off area will amount to a dozen classrooms and the school library.

Reviewing the situation

“This spring, especially the May rain, really did a number on the roof,” said Capellan. The project to fix it began months ago, but workers discovered portions of the roof were severely deteriorated, requiring a brand new roof in an entire wing of the school. Patching wouldn’t be sufficient; tearing the affected area off and removing the rot was unavoidable.”

In one of the rooms, Capellan said, “we did find mold, and that’s why it’s going to take us a little extra time to make sure we go through all the rooms to make sure there’s nothing in the walls.”

About 700 students will start class Thursday. The school was built to accommodate 1,200. Because of that, Capellan said moving the 10 classes affected by the closing of the second-floor wing will be no sweat.

And in the interim, a structural engineer’s assessment determined the building is safe for students, faculty, and staff to go in as normal.

As of Friday, work crews “have about 20 percent of it done,” said property manager Charles Roberts of Colliers International. “They’re working 12 hour days basically, from sunup to sundown, to try to get this done as quickly as possible.”

The expectation is that the project will be finished in the next two to three weeks. The cost, just under $1 million, will be funded by the city of Central Falls and the Department of Education.