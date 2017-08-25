Flags at half-staff following RI soldier’s accidental death

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — The town of North Smithfield has lowered flags to half-staff in honor of a native who was killed early Wednesday morning during a training exercise at Fort Carson in Colorado.
Army officials said Spc. Matthew Turcotte, 20, was participating in an arms live-fire exercise when he was fatally shot. Despite receiving extensive medical treatment, Turcotte was pronounced dead around 2:30 a.m., the Army said.
“Our deepest condolences go out to the family of 20-year-old Army Specialist Matthew Turcotte who lost his life in service to our country,” the town of North Smithfield said in a statement. “Matthew was a 2015 North Smithfield High School graduate. Our flags will be at half staff in remembrance and respect.”
Congressman Jim Langevin (D-RI) also reacted to Turcotte’s death, saying the soldier’s “sacrifice and patriotism will never be forgotten.”
Turcotte joined the Army in August 2015. The accident remains under investigation.