Flags at half-staff following RI soldier’s accidental death

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — The town of North Smithfield has lowered flags to half-staff in honor of a native who was killed early Wednesday morning during a training exercise at Fort Carson in Colorado.

Army officials said Spc. Matthew Turcotte, 20, was participating in an arms live-fire exercise when he was fatally shot. Despite receiving extensive medical treatment, Turcotte was pronounced dead around 2:30 a.m., the Army said.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family of 20-year-old Army Specialist Matthew Turcotte who lost his life in service to our country,” the town of North Smithfield said in a statement. “Matthew was a 2015 North Smithfield High School graduate. Our flags will be at half staff in remembrance and respect.”

Congressman Jim Langevin (D-RI) also reacted to Turcotte’s death, saying the soldier’s “sacrifice and patriotism will never be forgotten.”

My deepest condolences to the family of North Smithfield soldier, Matthew Turcotte. His sacrifice and patriotism will never be forgotten. — Jim Langevin (@JimLangevin) August 25, 2017

Turcotte joined the Army in August 2015. The accident remains under investigation.