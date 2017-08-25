Former North Kingstown police detective hits town with discrimination claim

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A former North Kingstown police detective claims she was the victim of gender and disability discrimination in a federal lawsuit filed this week.

Holly Cole alleges she was denied a promotion to detective at least four times until she was eventually promoted in August of 2013. She came on the job in December of 2001.

In the complaint, Cole says she was treated differently than male officers after a serious knee injury in 2015.

The lawsuit states Cole was ordered to respond to the Schartner Farms fire in March of 2015. Cole claims that was one of several cases where she was required to go to a call despite being placed on light duty after her injury.

The detective who gave her the order said Cole volunteered to go to the fire, according to the filing.

Cole also claims she re-injured the knee after being told to help someone in the snow while also still on light duty.

The lawsuit states another officer asked her, “Why can’t you just come back on duty. It can’t be that bad.”

“Men were not treated in this fashion when they were injured,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court, but was initially brought to Washington County Superior Court last month.

The Town of North Kingstown and finance director James Lathrop are named as the defendants, who denied the allegations in their answer to the lawsuit.

Cole’s attorney Sonja Deyoe sad “This case was filed to help rectify the atmosphere of gender discrimination my client faced and that permeates law enforcement.”

Cole, who retired with a disability pension earlier this year, is seeking unspecified damages and wants the court to order the police department to stop committing “further violations.”

Neither the town nor its attorney Kathleen Hilton have responded to requests for comment from Target 12.

