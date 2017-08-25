Homeowner: Family safe after Westerly fire causes roof collapse

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — A homeowner and her young daughter said they are safe after a fire caused a roof collapse on Mohawk Court Wednesday.

According to the homeowner, the fire seemed to start in the garage of the home. The homeowner said she tried to put the fire out with a garden hose, but was unable to stop the flames from spreading.

Still, the homeowner said they were able to save their kitten, which was just brought home Thursday.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

This is developing news. We will continue to gather information and update this story on WPRI.com.

House fire on Mohawk Ct in Westerly. Major structural collapse @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/hsb0T675G9 — Jared Pliner (@JaredPliner) August 25, 2017

Front view from Westerly house fire on Mohawk Ct. Half still standing (walls) but major roof collapse @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/K1I2bgvTRh — Jared Pliner (@JaredPliner) August 25, 2017

Photos now from Westerly house fire on Mohawk Ct. Significant structural collapse @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/lwdKetyJ5c — Jared Pliner (@JaredPliner) August 25, 2017