In the Kitchen: Sandy’s Twice Baked Potato

Owner/Executive Chef Sandy Batista of Tugas Restaurant and Catering Inc shares the restaurant’s recipe for Sandy’s Twice Baked Potato.

Ingredients:

5lb bag of Russet Potatoes

Sour Cream

Thick cut bacon

Minced Garlic

Milk or Heavy Cream

Mozzarella Cheese

Montreal Steak Seasoning

1/4 cup of Butter

Salt and Pepper to taste

What you will need:

Aluminum foil

Flat baking pan

Knife

Spoon

Directions:

Part 1

Pre heat oven to 425* Cut pieces of allunimum to wrap potatoes Cut a slit in potato Sprinkle Montreal Steak seasoning in aluminum and place potatoes in and wrap them. Place them on baking sheet and then in oven. Let them cook for 45 min.(May need to bake a little longer till they are soft depending on oven)

Part 2

Place bacon on baking sheet and cook till it’s crispy

Part 3

Cut potatoes in half and scoop the insides out, into a bowl. Combine 1 cup of mozzarella cheese, some slices of bacon broken into small pieces, 1 cup sour cream, salt and pepper to taste, 1/2 cup of room temperature milk or cream, 1 tablespoon of Montreal seasoning, minced garlic and some bacon grease. Mix it together Place mixture in your potato skins and top with bacon and shredded cheese

Part 4

Bake for 10-15 minutes and enjoy

Note: Freeze some in individual bags for future consumption. This recipe will render you plenty of twice baked if you utilize the entire bag of Russet Potatoes.

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.