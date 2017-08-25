Langevin: Confederate statues at US Capitol should be moved

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Democratic Congressman Jim Langevin said Friday he agrees with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi that Confederate statues inside the United States Capitol should be relocated.

Langevin made the comments after being asked if he agreed with Pelosi, D-California, who earlier this week called for the statues to be removed from the halls of Congress. The New York Times reported last week that each state gets two statues at the Capitol, “and at least 10 or so statues recognize Confederate figures.”

“I think the appropriate thing to do is to put them in at least a separate area that’s more of a museum,” Langevin said during a taping of WPRI 12’s Newsmakers. “I personally would love to see them removed from the Capitol and I don’t think we should be doing anything that glamorizes Confederate figures.”

Langevin added, “it’s important to remember history.”

“Having it in a museum, looking at it in a historical context so that we understand history, is appropriate,” he said. “But having them in places of honor where they can be used by some hate groups as a rallying point or to rally around and celebrate, it’s not a venue to celebrate those things.”

Langevin was also one of roughly 80 House Democrats who signed a resolution calling for a formal censure of President Trump following his comments about the recent violence Charlottesville, along with fellow Rhode Islander David Cicilline. So far not a single Republican has signed on.

The resolution — which would serve as an official rebuke of the president, but would have no direct policy effect — would “censure and condemn President Donald Trump for his inadequate response to the violence in Charlottesville,” according to the bill text.

Langevin argued the measure is symbolically important.

“Even though there are no Republicans that signed on that censure resolution there are many Republicans who are out now directly criticizing and condemning the president for his remarks,” he said.

Langevin added that he is not ready to consider impeaching Trump, saying there is not enough evidence to support such a dramatic step.

Tim White ( twhite@wpri.com ) is the Target 12 investigative reporter and host of Newsmakers for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook

Ted Nesi contributed to this report.