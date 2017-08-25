Low tide may help recovery effort of Westerly’s mysterious beach object

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — The mysterious circular, eight-legged metal structure embedded in sand on Westerly’s East Beach is still there, but is still due to be dug out.

Peter Brockmann, president of the East Beach Association, has been working on the removal project. He said Friday that the object remains completely buried by at least a foot of sand. “It is marked, and we know precisely where it is. It has not woken up and crawled back out to sea,” he joked in an email to Eyewitness News.

The object is buried near the Niantic Avenue entrance of the beach, about 60 to 70 yards west toward the Watch Hill lighthouse, and is usually under water at high tide. It’s a couple feet in diameter and larger than a manhole cover or a jumbo-size pizza. It has yet to offer any clues as to what its use or origin is. For about two weeks now, beachgoers have been puzzled by its presence. The average human can’t dig it out of the sand by hand; its stainless steel legs are capped with concrete.

Brockmann said, “We are hoping to take advantage of the unusually low tides in the next week or so and bring in an excavator to dig it out.” He said he’s contacting the Coastal Resources Management Council to see if any permit will be required for the excavation.

Removal has been postponed at least twice, usually due to weather.

Mysterious Object in Waters Off Westerly View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo Courtesy: Peter Brockmann Photo Courtesy: Peter Brockmann Photo Courtesy: Peter Brockmann