Newsmakers 8/25/2017: U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on Newsmakers: Congressman Jim Langevin, D-Rhode Island. Last week, Langevin along with Congressman David Cicilline and roughly 80 other House Democrats signed onto a resolution calling for a formal censure of President Trump following his remarks in Charlottesville. Langevin explains why, and weighs in on calls for impeachment proceedings to begin. Langevin is also asked about the controversial power plant proposed Burrillville, changes to the U.S. cyber security agency and more.