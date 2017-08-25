Pawtucket police release new photos of bank robbery suspect

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Pawtucket police have released new photos of a man they say robbed a TD Bank branch at gunpoint Wednesday.

Investigators said that the man entered the bank at 430 Central Avenue shortly before noon and gave a teller a note that said he had a gun. He fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

He was described as a light-skinned Hispanic man who was wearing a light-colored baseball hat, a dark sweater, and light sweatpants.

Friday, police released two additional photos of the suspect which were taken Monday during what they believe was a “test run” of the robbery.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Detective Trevor Lefebvre at 401-727-9011 x700 or 401-660-8543.